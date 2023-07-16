trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Five dead in flooding on Pennsylvania road

by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 8:49 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 8:49 PM ET
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)

Five people were killed in flash flooding on a road in eastern Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, officials said.

Two young children from the same family — a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl — remained missing as of Sunday afternoon. 

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that the family from Charleston, S.C., was visiting family and friends in the area when they got caught in the flash flood. The father, 4-year-old son and grandmother survived, while the mother is among those confirmed dead.

“This has been unbelievably devastating to all the families involved, all of our first responders, and to our community as a whole,” the police department said. “We are all in grieving over the loss of life we have seen.”

“However, our commitment to finding the two children who are still missing is unwavering as we will do all that we can to bring them home to their loved ones,” it added.

Eleven cars were on the road at the time of the flash flood and three were swept away, Tim Brewer, the chief of the Upper Makefield Fire Company, said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

Eight people were rescued from their cars and two others were rescued from a nearby creek, he added. 

“In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brewer said. “We had approximately 6 ½ to 7 inches of rain in under 45 minutes. When the water came up, it came up very swiftly.”

Tags flash flood missing children Pennsylvania

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Manchin stokes speculation with No Labels event
  3. Turning Point attendees meet Asa Hutchinson with boos, chants of ‘Trump’ 
  4. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  5. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  6. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  7. Delete these two apps that steal your photos, videos, location and ...
  8. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  9. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  10. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  11. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  12. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  13. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  14. Wagner fighters in Belarus, neighbors say
  15. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  16. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  17. Electronic Health Records were a game-changer — but a new proposal could be ...
  18. Musk says Twitter has lost nearly 50 percent of ad revenue, struggling with a ...
Load more