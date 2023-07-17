trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Mountain Valley Pipeline backer asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling halting construction

by Zack Budryk - 07/17/23 10:50 AM ET
by Zack Budryk - 07/17/23 10:50 AM ET

The operator of an under-construction natural gas pipeline has submitted an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court’s stay on its construction.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would run through parts of eastern West Virginia and southern Virginia, was a pet project of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and its approval was included as part of the congressional deal to lift the federal debt ceiling earlier this summer.

However, last week the federal Fourth Circuit appeals court in Richmond, Va., blocked construction of a segment of the project, granting a stay sought by the Wilderness Society.

The debt ceiling bill, in addition to approving the pipeline, specifically stripped jurisdiction over the project from the Fourth Circuit, transferring all future litigation to a Washington, D.C., appeals court.

In the request to Chief Justice John Roberts, the pipeline operator cites the debt ceiling deal, writing that it “unambiguously deprives the Fourth Circuit of jurisdiction over the petitions for review by withdrawing statutory jurisdiction to review challenges to the agency actions at issue in these cases.”

“Those provisions could not be more clear, and no party disputes that, if the statute is applied by its terms, these petitions for review must be dismissed,” the request added.

Roberts has specific jurisdiction in the case and has the option to either act on his own or refer it to the full court, as he has historically done.

In a statement to The Hill, the president of the Wilderness Society, which brought the lawsuit that resulted in the stay, called the request an attempt at “another end run around justice.”

“Construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline through the Jefferson National Forest has been on hold for years – the Fourth Circuit has simply maintained the status quo while this ongoing, important legal challenge to the destructive pipeline is heard in court,” Wilderness Society President Jamie Williams said.

“The order halting construction is lawful, and it should alarm every American when Congress ignores the vital role of an independent court system in our constitutional structure.”

Tags Joe Manchin John Roberts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  6. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  7. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  8. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  9. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  10. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  11. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  12. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  13. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  14. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  15. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
  16. Pro-Christie super PAC asks in new ad if Trump is a ‘chicken’ or ‘just a ...
  17. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  18. Mountain Valley Pipeline backer asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling halting ...
Load more