trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration joins Manchin, GOP whip in backing pipeline at Supreme Court

by Zack Budryk - 07/21/23 1:34 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 07/21/23 1:34 PM ET
FILE - Construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway, seen on Friday, June 22, 2018. A federal appeals court Monday, July 10, 2023, has again blocked construction on a segment of a contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia, this time doing so even after Congress ordered the project's approval. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)
FILE – Construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway, seen on Friday, June 22, 2018. A federal appeals court Monday, July 10, 2023, has again blocked construction on a segment of a contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia, this time doing so even after Congress ordered the project’s approval. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

The Biden administration has joined Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and a coalition of Republican representatives in asking the Supreme Court to block an order halting construction of a controversial pipeline.

The deal reached in June to raise the federal debt ceiling includes a provision to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas project in Virginia and West Virginia that Manchin has vocally backed. It also transfers jurisdiction over the matter from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last week, however, the 4th Circuit granted a request from The Wilderness Society to temporarily halt construction of a segment of the pipeline in Jefferson National Forest. In response, the pipeline company filed an emergency request with Chief Justice John Roberts to take up the case. Roberts has the option to either act on the request on his own or put it to the court for a full vote, as he has historically done.

Earlier this week, Manchin and a coalition of House GOP members, led by Republican Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), filed amicus briefs backing the pipeline. 

“The application to vacate the court of appeals’ stays should be granted,” wrote U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, adding that the law’s “unambiguous text” states that no court, including the 4th Circuit, will have jurisdiction to review approvals pertaining to the pipeline.

“The category of cases covered by that jurisdictional bar clearly includes the petitions for review here,” Prelogar wrote. She went on to write that arguments that that section of the law itself is unconstitutional also fail, as the law grants jurisdiction over those claims to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. 

“[R]espondents cannot succeed because Congress ratified the agency actions that they challenge and superseded any provision of law inconsistent with the issuance of those approvals,” she wrote.

The Hill has reached out to The Wilderness Society for comment. 

Tags Elizabeth Prelogar Guy Reschenthaler Joe Biden Joe Manchin John Roberts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  2. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  3. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  4. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — Grassley defies FBI with Biden-focused clash
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  8. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  9. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  10. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  11. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  12. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  13. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  14. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  15. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  16. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  17. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  18. Harvard ‘alien hunter’ UFO claims grab attention ahead of House hearing  
Load more