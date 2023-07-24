trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Major New Mexico wildfire was caused by Forest Service burn, agency finds

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/24/23 9:28 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/24/23 9:28 PM ET
FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 file photo, Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif. The U.S. Forest Service is taking emergency action to speed up approval of projects to clear underbrush in giant sequoia groves to save the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File, File)

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday that the Cerro Pelado Fire which burned over 60 square miles in Sandoval County, New Mexico last year was caused by the agency’s own prescribed burn.

The investigation found the wildfire in April of 2022 started from an “escaped” prescribed burn where piles were ignited earlier in February.

The National Park Service explains prescribed fires as a “treatment for resource benefits or research,” which include “lighting a fire in an area for various purposes after careful planning and under controlled conditions.”

According to a lengthy report from the Forest Service, investigators found an “ash pit with burned woody material,” in two, specific and adjacent origin areas. The report also found the ash pits were made after “logging debris was either pushed into piles with the use of equipment or piled by hand and burned.”

United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Southwestern Regional Forester Michiko Martin said investigators determined the prescribed fire caused a “holdover” fire, which he described as a fire that smolders without detection.

Martin said the holdover fire was dormant for “considerable time,” without visible signs of smoke or heat.

“This fire deeply affected our communities. Escaped prescribed fires in 2022 led the Forest Service to implement a 90-day national pause on prescribed fire and review required changes to the prescribed fire program,” Martin said, noting the Santa Fe National Forest has implemented these changes.

Martin said the Forest Service will conduct an internal declared wildfire review to learn how to conduct prescribed fires more safely and reduce the risk of them escaping. He added that firefighters in the Southwestern Region are now using handheld thermal devices and drones to detect the presence of heat.

Monday’s report sparked criticism from New Mexico leaders, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), who said on Twitter she is “outraged over the U.S. Forest Service’s negligence that caused this destruction.”

“While climate change and extreme drought continue to plague the Southwest, the Forest Service must abandon their business-as-usual approach to prescribed burns and forest management in our state,” it read.

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich (D) echoed these concerns, tweeting that the Forest Service needs to prioritize “rebuilding the public’s trust.”

“New Mexico suffered enormous loss during last year’s wildfire season,” he wrote on Twitter. “It is frustrating and deeply concerning to learn now that the Cerro Pelado Fire was also caused by an escaped prescribed fire.”

The Forest Service previously said a prescribed burn was also responsible for the Calf Canyon Fire, which sparked just weeks before the Cerro Pelado Fire and is considered the largest fire in New Mexico history.

Shortly after both fires, the Forest Service announced it was pausing prescribed fire operations to conduct a 90-day review of protocols.

Tags Calf Canyon Fire Cerro Pelado Fire Cerro Pelado Fire Climate change Forest Service Martin Heinrich Michelle Lujan Grisham New Mexico New Mexico New Mexico New Mexico politics Prescribed fire Santa Fe National Forest US Forest Service wildfires

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  4. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  5. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  6. 5 things to know about the battle over Alabama’s congressional maps
  7. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  8. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  9. Unarmed Black man with hands up mauled by police dog after Ohio chase
  10. Youngkin approval rating at record high amid 2024 speculation
  11. Club for Growth walks back from plan to support Rosendale in Montana Senate race
  12. Former NYPD commissioner turning over documents to Georgia election workers ...
  13. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  14. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  15. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  16. Carlee Russell admits to hoax, issues apology after nationwide search
  17. Obamas’ former chef found dead near their Martha’s Vineyard home
  18. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
Load more