trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Atlantic Ocean currents system could collapse this century from climate change: study

by Zack Budryk - 07/25/23 1:08 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 07/25/23 1:08 PM ET
A pair of North Atlantic right whales interact at the surface of Cape Cod Bay, March 27, 2023, in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, NOAA permit # 21371)

A major Atlantic current could collapse by midcentury as a result of climate change, prompting extreme cold in Europe and sea level rise along the eastern coast of the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen’s Niels Bohr Institute used statistical modeling and over a century of ocean temperature data to predict that, under current greenhouse gas emissions, the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) will collapse between 2025 and 2095.

The AMOC is essential to moving warmer water from the tropics through the Gulf Stream and into the North Atlantic Ocean, both delivering cold water off North America and warming the coast of northern Europe. In addition to causing an Ice Age in Europe, its collapse could also significantly cut precipitation in the central and western U.S., the latter of which has already suffered from a once-in-a-millennium drought. 

“Shutting down the AMOC can have very serious consequences for Earth’s climate, for example, by changing how heat and precipitation are distributed globally,” Peter Ditlevsen of the Niels Bohr Institute said in a statement. “While a cooling of Europe may seem less severe as the globe as a whole becomes warmer and heat waves occur more frequently, this shutdown will contribute to increased warming of the tropics, where rising temperatures have already given rise to challenging living conditions.”

Previous research published in 2018 and 2021 has also indicated an AMOC collapse is possible, but authors of the 2023 study said their methodology was able to make the most precise estimate so far, putting the certainty level at 95 percent. 

The study notably goes further than the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which predicted a weakening of AMOC but called a full collapse in the 21st century “very unlikely” in its most recent report.

Tags Atlantic meridional overturning circulation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  3. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  4. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  5. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  6. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  7. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  8. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  9. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  10. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  11. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  12. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Female Democratic lawmakers team up with VoteVets to knock Tuberville hold on ...
  15. The Supreme Court’s excuses for ethics violations insult our intelligence
  16. Biden dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers: report
  17. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  18. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
Load more