trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Energy regulators OK rule expected to make it easier to get renewables on the grid

by Rachel Frazin - 07/28/23 2:13 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 07/28/23 2:13 PM ET
FILE - Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2021. Germany has called for governments around the world to work on setting an ambitious target for renewable energy that would "ring in the end of the fossil fuel age" and help prevent dangerous global warming. Germany welcomed a deal Friday, June 16, 2023 among European Union countries to increase by more than a third the bloc’s renewable energy target for 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
FILE – Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2021. Germany has called for governments around the world to work on setting an ambitious target for renewable energy that would “ring in the end of the fossil fuel age” and help prevent dangerous global warming. Germany welcomed a deal Friday, June 16, 2023 among European Union countries to increase by more than a third the bloc’s renewable energy target for 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

This week, a panel of energy regulators approved a rule that is expected to help more renewable energy get onto the nation’s electric grid. 

The rule, passed Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, seeks to cut down on the long line for new energy projects to plug into the grid. 

According to the commission, projects have to wait an average of up to five years and more than 2,000 gigawatts of power were stuck in queues at the end of last year. That figure represents as much electricity generating capacity as all of the power plants currently operating in the U.S.

The new rule is not specific to renewable energy, but about 95 percent of the wattage waiting in line is for carbon-free power, including solar, wind and battery storage. 

The rule also comes as more climate-friendly energy projects are expected to be built in the coming years thanks to subsidies from the Inflation Reduction Act. 

The American Clean Power Association, which represents renewable companies, called the rule a “key step towards allowing new clean energy resources to predictably and cost effectively interconnect to the electric grid,” in a written statement. 

The rule seeks to expedite the process by ensuring that projects are studied in clusters, rather than individually. Power providers would also face penalties if they don’t complete studies on time.

While the rule garnered praise from the renewables industry and climate advocates, some still say there is more work to do in order to improve power transmission and renewables adoption in the U.S.

Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, in a written statement called for the commission to also address the grid backlog by “finalizing a rulemaking requiring comprehensive long-term transmission planning,” reforming the “dysfunctional”  funding model for new transmission lines and bolstering the grid’s ability to transfer electricity between various grid regions. 

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  2. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  3. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  4. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  5. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  6. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  7. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  8. Does Ukraine have a second summer push up its sleeve?
  9. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  10. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  11. RFK Jr. says DHS denied request for Secret Service protection
  12. DeSantis on Trump pardon: Not good ‘for almost 80-year-old former ...
  13. Trump says it’s ‘unpleasant’ to discuss indictments with Melania
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. Cohen to Mar-a-Lago co-defendants: 'Run' from Trump or 'end up behind bars'
  16. Trump attorneys fight requirement to review Mar-a-Lago evidence in a secure ...
  17. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  18. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
Load more