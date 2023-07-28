Biden administration proposes to ratchet up fuel efficiency standards for passenger cars

The Biden administration on Friday proposed to increase the stringency of fuel economy requirements for new passenger cars and light trucks, as well as for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans.

This means new vehicles that are sold in the U.S. would have to get more miles to the gallon — something the administration said is good for the planet and consumers’ pocketbooks. In particular, officials said the proposal would save consumers more than $50 billion on fuel costs over the course of vehicles’ lifetimes.

It is also expected to prevent more than 900 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2050 — the equivalent of taking 200 million cars off the road for a year.

“Better vehicle fuel efficiency means more money in Americans’ pockets and stronger energy security for the entire nation,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a written statement.

Under the rule, automakers would be required to increase the efficiency of their new passenger cars by 2 percent per year for model years 2027 through 2031; light trucks will need to improve by 4 percent each year.

If the rule is finalized, heavy trucks would need to increase their fuel efficiency by 10 percent annually for model years 2030 through 2035.

This story is developing and will be updated.