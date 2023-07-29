trending:

More than 20 states in US still suffering from excessive heat

by Tara Suter - 07/29/23 5:31 PM ET
A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is only beginning to abate. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

More than 20 states across the U.S. are under heat advisories as of Saturday.

From the California coast to the Midwest to the Southeast and the North- and Mid-Atlantic, 110 million Americans are facing scorching temperatures that could even get up to triple digits, according to ABC News. 

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service warned of “continued excessive summer heat” across the country in a forecast discussion. In the Washington, D.C. region, daily highs sat around 96 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the NWS. In New York City, temperatures topped out at 90 degrees.

“Triple-digit heat continues across the southern half of the Plains to the eastern Gulf Coast while cool and unsettled weather continues across the northern Plains toward the Midwest,” the NWS said in their latest forecast discussion on upcoming weather between Monday and Tuesday.

The NWS said cooler temperatures will arrive in the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Sunday. However, they said these cooler temperatures will be preceded by thunderstorms as a result of the cold front creeping south.

“However, prior to the arrival of the cool air, the cold front will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms along with locally heavy downpours which may be accompanied with gusty winds and/or squalls as they move through the aforementioned areas from west to east through tonight,” the NWS aid in the forecast discussion. 

