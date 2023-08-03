Canada wildfire emissions more than double previous annual pollution record

Carbon emissions produced by Canadian wildfires this year have already more than doubled the annual record, according to data released Thursday by the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

Between the beginning of 2023 and the final day of July, emissions from the fires comprised 290 megatonnes, or about 290 million metric tons. This amount also accounted for 25 percent of the global total for the year, according to CAMS.

The northern wildfires have burned about 32 million acres this season, the most devastating in the country’s history — and earlier this summer caused clouds of smoke to choke the East Coast of the U.S. The previous full-year record for total area burned, which was about 17.55 million acres, was set in 1995.

Copernicus said the atypical wildfire activity was largely the result of dryer and warmer weather, which climate change makes more likely, and El Niño conditions also played a possible role.

“In recent years we have seen significant wildfires in the Northern Hemisphere, but this year’s fire activity in Canada is highly unusual,” said Mark Parrington, CAMS senior scientist, in a statement. “The weather has played a part, with warm and dry conditions increasing the flammability of vegetation and increasing the risk of large-scale fires. We support users in mitigating the impacts through monitoring the fire activity and intensity, and the emitted smoke.”

Meanwhile, the worst may be yet to come, as the northern hemisphere’s wildfire season typically peaks across July and August, according to CAMS.

As of Thursday morning, Canada has had a total of 5,130 fires in 2023, including 1,039 that are currently active, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Of these, a majority (660) are currently classified as out of control. The plurality of active fires (348) are in British Columbia.