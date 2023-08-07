Most in new poll disapprove of Biden’s handling of climate change

Most Americans in a new poll said they disapprove of President Biden’s handling of climate change, but few were familiar with steps he had taken to tackle the issue.

In a new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 57 percent of Americans surveyed said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of climate change, while only 27 percent said they have read or heard a great deal or a good amount about the Inflation Reduction Act — the climate change and health care bill that Biden signed into law last year.

The bill marks the largest investment in climate funding in the nation’s history and seeks to tackle climate change by reducing harmful emissions and creating incentives to invest in clean energy. The White House has credited the legislation with creating new jobs and manufacturing opportunities and with lowering costs for Americans.

Most of the climate provisions in the bill are popular among Americans, even though respondents have heard relatively little about them.

About one-third of Americans surveyed had read or heard a great deal or good amount about expanded tax credits to install solar panels, at 33 percent, and about expanded tax credits to buy electric vehicles, at 32 percent.

Solar panel tax credits had the support of 65 percent of respondents, while 15 percent were opposed and 19 percent not sure. Electric vehicle tax credits had the support of 50 percent of respondents, with 22 percent opposed and 26 percent not sure.

Even fewer respondents had heard or read about expanded tax credits to manufacture solar panels and wind turbines, at 24 percent, and about tax credits to buy heat pumps, at 22 percent. Both provisions had the support of 54 percent of respondents, with 19 percent and 15 percent of respondents opposing the provisions. Additionally, 25 percent and 29 percent of respondents were not sure.

The trend in the poll reveals a challenge for the Biden team as he heads into his reelection campaign, amid a summer of record-breaking heat and climate disasters that continue to shed light on the global crisis.

Many voters point to climate change as a top priority going into the next election, although many Republicans in an NBC/PBS Newshour/Marist poll in July said they would prioritize the economy “even at the risk of ignoring climate change.”

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted July 13-23 among 1,404 adults and had an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.