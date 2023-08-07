trending:

Energy Department gets energy gain from nuclear fusion for the second time

by Rachel Frazin - 08/07/23 12:35 PM ET
In this 2012 image provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a technician reviews an optic inside the preamplifier support structure at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, Calif. Officials at the Department of Energy say on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, there will be an announcement of a “major scientific breakthrough” on nuclear fusion. (Damien Jemison/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AP)

Scientists with the Department of Energy were recently able to achieve a net energy gain from a nuclear fusion reaction for the second time, the department said Monday. 

Paul Rhien, a spokesperson for the Energy Department’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said via email that an experiment that took place July 30 “produced net energy gain.”

Rhien said that while the analysis of the results are still ongoing, early results are “showing a yield higher than” the last time that Energy Department scientists had a similar achievement in December. 

The December experiment was the first time that nuclear fusion resulted in a net-energy gain and was considered a major breakthrough for the potential fuel source. 

Nuclear fusion refers to fusing atoms together to produce energy. Nuclear plants that are in operation today do the opposite, getting energy from splitting atoms apart. 

Fusion has sparked a particular interest because it does not require disposal of radioactive waste like nuclear fission does. But after the December breakthrough, experts told The Hill that wide, commercial use of this technology could be many years or even decades away. 

