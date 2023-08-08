Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled on Tuesday after storm batters East Coast

Hundreds of U.S. flights were delayed or cancelled on Tuesday, after a powerful storm battered the East Coast on Monday night.

More than 300 flights had been cancelled as of Tuesday morning, while just over 1,000 had been delayed, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.

Monday saw more than 1,700 cancellations and 8,800 delays among flights traveling within, into or out of the country, as the storm descended upon a huge swath of the eastern U.S. Over a hundred flights each were cancelled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, LaGuardia Airport in New York and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The storm killed two people — a 15-year-old boy in South Carolina who was struck by a falling tree and a 28-year-old man in Alabama who was struck by lightning — and left more than 1.1 million homes and businesses without power on Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, over 330,000 people from Pennsylvania to Georgia remained without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Federal employees in Washington, D.C., were told to go home early on Monday in preparation for the storm, as nearly 30 million people across the southeastern U.S. were placed under tornado watches.