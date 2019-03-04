Inslee: Trump 'simply moronic' on wind power

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpRand Paul: Supreme Court likely to strike down Trump emergency declaration Pompeo refuses to say if he thinks Kim knew about Warmbier's mistreatment Trump points to Dems over failure of North Korea summit MORE's view of wind power and other environmentally friendly initiatives are "moronic" and "narrow-minded."

Inslee, who announced last week his bid for president in 2020, pushed back on ABC's "The View" against Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend in which the president mocked the Green New Deal and Democrats' focus on wind power.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When Donald Trump said that, you know, we’re not going to have toasters and TVs if we have wind power, that’s just simply moronic is the best way I can say it," Inslee said.

"He is just such a pessimistic and a narrow-minded thinker," he added. "He needs to get with the rest of Americans that understand the country that sent a man to the moon can develop a clean-energy economy."

Gov. @JayInslee, who is running for president, explains why he says his main platform of climate change is "not just an environmental issue," but an issue that affects national security, the health of Americans, and calls it "an economic growth engine." https://t.co/4xTxWLbGv7 pic.twitter.com/Uugk1qHZSV — The View (@TheView) March 4, 2019

In his speech on Saturday, Trump mimed a scene of a man looking outside and saying, "Darling, is the wind blowing today? I'd like to watch television, darling."

Inslee, 68, announced his candidacy for president in a video released on Friday morning in which he said that his campaign would be the only one to make fighting climate change its No. 1 priority.

The governor on Monday insisted that combating climate change would lead to broader economic benefits, pointing to the number of jobs in the solar panel and wind turbine industries. He also argued that developing a plan to fight climate change will in turn lead to national security benefits.