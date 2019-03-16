Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems

Flanked by a sea of college students and colorful signs, 68-year-old Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) stood out from the crowd Friday at the National Youth Climate Strike in New York.

“This is a moment of great peril but it is also a moment of great promise,” Inslee, a 2020 presidential candidate, said while speaking to students at Columbia University.

“Because we have a generation right here today that owns the future, is the future, and starting right here from New York and across the world is going to save the future for this planet.”

More scenes from Columbia's #climatestrike today where @JayInslee addressed students and said he was thankful (in Swedish) for @GretaThunberg's leadership pic.twitter.com/CLgTzo3DdL — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) March 15, 2019

Inslee's stop at Columbia was part of his "Climate Mission Tour" intended to draw attention to his nascent presidential campaign, which he launched at the beginning of March.

The 2020 Democrat aims to make climate change a defining policy issue, centering his long-shot campaign around the dangers of global warming as he looks to set himself apart in a crowded Democratic primary field.

The West Coast governor is competing with more than a dozen fellow contenders, including big-name politicians like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Hillicon Valley: Tech tries to stop spread of New Zealand shooting video | Booker says big tech must do more to combat online hate | US allies drawn into Huawei fight | O'Rourke not 'proud' of being in hacking group as teenager O'Rourke not 'proud' of being in hacking group as teenager MORE (D-Texas).

“It’s a very focused message, but he has a message and it’s a message that seems to be resonating in the court of public opinion,” said Ron Dotzauer, head of Seattle-based 360 Strategies.

“If you tried to run on the climate change issue eight or 12 years ago you probably would have gotten a lot of challenge … But seemingly it's the consciousness of voters.”

It’s an issue he believes will resonate with younger generations — polls show that climate change resonates strongly with the demographic, which is becoming an increasingly important voter block to win over.

The issue of climate change has grown in significance among Democratic voters. A poll of likely Iowa Democratic Caucus goers released last week by the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom found that climate change was among top tier issues that voters wanted to hear candidates discuss “a lot.”

About 80 percent of pollers said it was the top issue they wanted to hear presidential hopefuls speak about, just behind 81 percent who wanted to hear about healthcare.

The fact that climate change and environmental issues are growing from an issue Democratic voters care about, to an issue they may vote on, could be a boon to Inslee, who has supported the issue for decades as a politician.

In the past, Inslee ran on platforms of environmentalism and pushed green initiatives, drawing mixed results.

In 2007 as a Washington congressman, Inslee co-authored a 2007 book titled “Apollo's Fire” that examined ways to reduce greenhouse gases and proposed technological advances that could push the U.S. economy away from fossil fuel dependence.

In Washington, he’s boosted electric-car infrastructure and created a clean-energy fund to finance green projects. He was also a major backer of the state’s push to implement a carbon tax last year, that ultimately failed to pass the ballot.

“He is not a 'Johnny Come Lately on this issue. Back to his early congressional days, he’s always been about the environment and environmental issues and consequences. He can’t be attacked for being opportunistic. He’s not a bandwagon chaser,” Dotzauer said.

While some experts say that Inslee's climate change platform may propel him to the mainstream, others caution that it could backfire if he doesn’t diversify his policy positions.



“One-issue candidates rarely win any office, let alone the White House,” said Mary Anne Marsh, a democratic analyst.

“Now the one way it might work for Jay Inslee is if he can hammer this message home effectively over a period of time that gets the attention of voters. He may then be able to use it to get people to know him, distinguish him from the field and then use that issue to turn to other issues.”

Owning climate change is also becoming increasingly difficult as other Democratic candidates commit to similar platforms and sign onto issues like the progressive-backed Green New Deal championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Energy: Students around globe demand climate action | EPA bans consumer sales of deadly chemical in paint strippers | Green New Deal set for Senate vote Ocasio-Cortez, Jimmy Gomez do pushups during House hearing break Ocasio-Cortez's favorable, unfavorable ratings up: poll MORE (D-N.Y.)

“This is the danger of having one issue, because everyone is talking about climate change. He has to distinguish himself in a way that puts him head and shoulders above everyone else,” Marsh said.

“If Inslee wants to move to the top tier and be competitive among the race he can use that to start, but if that’s his only issue he won’t be able to finish the race and win.”