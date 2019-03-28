Trump on wind energy: 'I know a lot about wind'

President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says wind power doesn't work because 'it only blows sometimes' Fuel standards to prevent overdependence on foreign oil are out of date Trump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' MORE on Thursday repeated his criticism of wind-based renewable energy, saying that the wind does not always blow.

"If it doesn't blow, you can forget about television for that night," he said at a rally in Michigan.

"Darling, I want to watch television.' 'I'm sorry! The wind isn't blowing.' I know a lot about wind," he added.

TRUMP: "If Hillary got in... you'd be doing wind. Windmills. Weeeee. And if it doesn't blow, you can forget about television for that night. 'Darling, I want to watch television.' 'I'm sorry! The wind isn't blowing.' I know a lot about wind." pic.twitter.com/tGsUIoUmUQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2019

According to the Department of Energy's website, The U.S. power grid is set up to handle such variability.

Trump made similar comments in a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity as well as last week while speaking at a factory in Ohio.

The president also criticized the Green New Deal, saying he loves to campaign against the idea.

President @realDonaldTrump goes hard after the Green New Deal during remarks in Grand Rapids at the @VanAndelArena. @WOODTV. https://t.co/KE9yvg8UrT pic.twitter.com/GSfzz84WSr — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) March 29, 2019

“I don’t want to talk them out of it too soon,” he said. “I love campaigning against the Green New Deal. I want them to make that a big part of their platform.”

The Green New Deal sought to create an economy based entirely on renewable energy within a decade. Green New Deal Legislation introduced by Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyDemocrats to move on from Green New Deal Trump says he wants to campaign against the Green New Deal Ocasio-Cortez says she encouraged Senate Dems to vote 'present' on Green New Deal MORE (D-Mass.) was blocked in the Senate this week.