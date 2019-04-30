Ocasio-Cortez says O'Rourke's new climate plan not aggressive enough

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDems lack unified plan for pushing Paris climate bill House Republican plans discharge petition on Green New Deal Dem lawmaker: IRS should consider refunds for taxpayers eligible for free filing MORE (D-N.Y.) said Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s new climate plan isn’t aggressive enough.

O’Rourke’s plan, which he released Monday, calls for getting to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal calls for doing so by 2030.

“Personally, I think we need to have more aggressive timelines than that to be honest,” she told The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that the science and the IPCC [report] shows exactly what we need, and our legislation needs to be in line with that,” she added, referring to the climate assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

O’Rourke did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez is not alone in calling for a faster timeline to combat climate change.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeGreen groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' The Hill's Morning Report - Biden's bid gets under Trump's skin Inslee hits O'Rourke: 'He did not lead on climate change in Congress' MORE, a fellow 2020 Democratic candidate, argued that O’Rourke didn’t do enough to fight climate change while in Congress, and The Sunrise Movement, a youth climate organization that backs the Green New Deal, said the former Texas congressman should stick to the 2030 timeline required by the resolution.

Climate change is increasingly becoming a top issue for Democratic voters, and a trio of environmental groups also announced Monday that they are hoping to raise $1 million for the future Democratic nominee through a “Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Republicans have put themselves in a difficult political situation when it comes to dealing with climate change.

“Climate [change] is now a politically strong issue around which we can galvanize a lot of pressure,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “After introducing the Green New Deal we’ve made climate a top electoral priority across the country, and so Republicans are now in a very difficult political position where after decades of being the party of climate denial, it’s no longer a politically acceptable position for them to do nothing.”