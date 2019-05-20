Klobuchar becomes 13th Democratic candidate to pledge not to accept fossil fuel money

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar: 'Don't think' there are reasons to investigate Mueller probe's origins Klobuchar: Trump plan doesn't deal with 'comprehensive immigration issue' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D-Minn.) is joining the ranks of a dozen other 2020 presidential hopefuls in committing to limit fossil fuel donations to her campaign.

Klobuchar announced on Twitter Monday that she would not take contributions over $200 from the fossil fuel industry, including executives, lobbyists or PACs, and would “instead prioritize the health of our families, climate, and democracy over fossil fuel industry profits.”

No money from corporate PACs, DC lobbyists, OR the fossil fuel industry. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/HcBg3FmRbX — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 20, 2019

The senator joins former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE (I-Vt.) and others in signing the pledge, which was organized by youth climate group the Sunrise Movement.

“This is essential to show young voters you stand with our generation, not fossil fuel CEOs,” Sunrise tweeted Monday in response to Klobuchar’s signing.

Candidates who have refrained from signing the pledge include California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenButtigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE (D).

Klobuchar also backs the progressive Green New Deal climate plan and signed on as a co-sponsor to the resolution in the Senate. She has not released any personal climate change action plan, unlike her rivals O’Rourke and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Inslee gives public option first test in Washington state Overnight Energy: Dems dismiss Interior chief's work calendars as 'fake' | Buttigieg climate plan includes carbon tax | Poll finds growing number say climate is crucial 2020 issue MORE (D).