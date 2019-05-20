Warren backs calls for climate focused debate

Presidential contender Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Warren offers to help Twitter user with her love life MORE is adding her voice to a chorus of candidates and environmental groups asking for a Democratic primary debate focused on climate.

The Massachusetts senator tweeted Monday that she is in support of the idea.

“During selfie lines, people often press notes into my hands to explain why they’re in this fight. Last week in VA, I got a note asking if I support a climate debate,” Warren tweeted. “Yes! We need to do everything we can to save our planet.”

During selfie lines, people often press notes into my hands to explain why they’re in this fight. Last week in VA, I got a note asking if I support a climate debate. Yes! We need to do everything we can to save our planet. Thanks @usclimatestrike and @MoveOn for leading this. pic.twitter.com/SUykWTptTP — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 20, 2019

Warren joins Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Inslee gives public option first test in Washington state Overnight Energy: Dems dismiss Interior chief's work calendars as 'fake' | Buttigieg climate plan includes carbon tax | Poll finds growing number say climate is crucial 2020 issue MORE (D) in asking for a debate focused entirely on the issues of global warming, climate action and environmental policies.

Inslee, a candidate who is tying his entire platform to climate, penned a letter on Medium in April to his fellow 2020 Democrats asking them to call on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hold a climate debate.

“We have barely a decade to defeat climate change. And whether we shrink to this challenge, or rise to it, is the central question of our time — and it deserves a full DNC debate,” Inslee wrote.

The Sierra Club, Credo, MoveOn.Org and other environmental groups have also called for a debate with the singular focus.

Climate change has risen to the top as a major issue for likely Democratic voters. A poll last week also found the issue has risen to prominence amongst all voters.

Warren has championed an ambitious plan to attack global warming. She’s backed the progressive climate action plan The Green New Deal in the Senate and has also introduced two of her own policy plans that touch on curbing carbon emissions.

The first Democratic debate will be held at the end of June in Miami.