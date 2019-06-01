Two years after Trump's Paris climate move, frustrated Democrats eye 2020

Democrats are facing a harsh reality check on the two-year anniversary of President Trump Donald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez returns to bartending in support of tipped workers: 'Still got it!' Trade wars have cost stock market trillion: Deutsche Bank analysis Dollar stores warn they will have to raise prices over tariffs MORE's announced withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Despite passing historic climate legislation in the House this spring, and with states such as California stepping up to meet the emissions goals laid out in the Paris agreement, Democrats can’t effect change at the federal level with Republicans controlling the White House and the Senate.

And they've grown increasingly frustrated as Trump and GOP leaders have minimized the role of science and belittled calls for climate action.

“There are a lot of Republicans who understand that climate denial will send their party into obsolescence, especially as the younger generation whose mind is completely made up about climate become more frequent voters,” Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyFurious lawmakers aim to block Trump's Saudi arms sales Overnight Defense: 1,500 troops heading to Mideast to counter Iran | Trump cites Iran tensions to push through Saudi arms sale | Senate confirms Army, Navy chiefs before weeklong recess Senators say Trump using loophole to push through Saudi arms sale MORE (D-Conn.) said on a call with reporters this week.

“Unfortunately none of those Republicans are named Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHillicon Valley: Mueller remarks put spotlight on election security bills | US to ask visa applicants for social media info | Tech blasts Trump tariffs on Mexico Trump recognizes Pride Month The Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe MORE.”

House Democrats in May approved the Climate Action Now Act, the first climate-focused bill to pass the lower chamber in nearly a decade. The bill would bind the Trump administration to the agreements made under the Paris climate accord and direct Trump to figure out how to meet its emissions standards.

The same day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear the bill’s future was bleak in the upper chamber, saying that the “ill-fated Paris deal will go nowhere in the Senate.”

“Sen. McConnell has been wholly willing to back up the president’s assault on climate policy, and the handful of Republicans who are uncomfortable about it in the Senate are not yet willing to directly confront McConnell in order to force any of this legislation to the Senate floor,” Murphy said.

“Until Mitch McConnell gets real pressure from his caucus, which he isn't today, then nothing is going to change in the short run.”

Some Senate Democrats are trying to raise that pressure.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenOvernight Defense: Details on Senate's 0B defense bill | Bill rejects Trump plan to skirt budget caps | Backfills money for border wall | Defense chief says more troops could head to Mideast Senate defense bill would pull Turkey from F-35 partnership if it buys Russian missile system Trump, Europe increasingly at odds on Iran MORE (D-N.H.) plans to introduce a companion bill when Congress returns next week, dismissing as "highly reckless" Trump’s decision, exactly two years ago on Saturday, to pull out of the accord.

“The President’s intention to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement is highly reckless and unravels significant progress made to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Shaheen told The Hill in a statement.

“This legislation would help re-establish the United States’ commitment to combating climate change and reclaim our leadership on the world stage.”

Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperTackling climate change: How lawmakers are facing environmental injustice The 50 State Quarters Program: A government program that actually worked Overnight Energy: Democrats push EPA to collect 4K in 'excessive' Pruitt travel expenses | Greens angered over new rules for rocket fuel chemical | Inslee to join youth climate strikers in Las Vegas MORE (D-Del.), ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and a co-sponsor of the bill, said the U.S. cannot afford to wait for Trump to come around on climate change.

“The reality is that we do not have time to wait for President Trump and other climate deniers to come to their senses, we must instead work now in Congress to realize the changes needed to protect our planet for generations to come,” Carper said in a statement to The Hill.

Rep. Kathy Castor Katherine (Kathy) Anne CastorTackling climate change: How lawmakers are facing environmental injustice House climate panel will study drilling ban backed by 2020 Dems Overnight Energy — Presented by Job Creators Network — Ocasio-Cortez knocks O'Rourke's climate plan | Dems in disarray over Paris climate bill | Climate change top issue for Dem voters in poll MORE (D-Fla.), sponsor of the House’s bill, said Republicans are failing to do their jobs or offer a solution of their own.

“The Senate should act as soon as possible. If Republicans refuse to hold a vote, they should offer a serious alternative for addressing our climate crisis,” she said in a statement Friday.

Even if Republicans were to introduce their own bill, it remains unclear whether Trump would sign it.

While Congress has struggled to attack the issue, local jurisdictions and individuals have made strides to tackle the Paris emissions promise on their own.

In the past two years, eight states have passed bills to bolster their own carbon reduction goals, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, increasing the amount of energy that must come from clean or renewable sources.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown vowed to hold the state to the emissions standards set by the Paris accord. In the past year, California also became the second state to commit to reaching a 100 percent carbon neutral electric grid by a given year. Two other states have since followed suit.

But a Democratic president may be the only way to ensure environmental protections stand a chance in Washington, and the party’s White House hopefuls are pledging to support them. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Overnight Health Care: Missouri abortion clinic will remain open | Utah proposes new cap on Medicaid spending | FDA regulators want more information on CBD products Biden launches digital campaign targeting teachers MORE, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert Inslee2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Inslee hammers Trump in new immigration platform California governor says state will welcome women seeking abortions MORE and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke among those that have released or plan to release policies to tackle climate change if they were to win the office.

Nearly all of the plans call for rejoining the Paris agreement on Day 1.

Green groups have also announced plans to put unprecedented resources into the 2020 race, including a goal of raising $1 million for the eventual Democratic nominee with a "Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund."

“Our focus now is on making sure that we build a political coalition in this country such that no one gets elected President of the United States again who isn't 100 percent committed to the issue of climate,” Murphy said.