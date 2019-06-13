Hickenlooper rolls out climate plan

White House hopeful John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperWarren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth' Warren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth' 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting MORE released his plan to tackle the climate crisis on Thursday, joining a growing list of Democratic candidates to have done so.

The former Colorado governor's climate platform emphasizes global leadership, market-based solutions and increased investment in green tech and jobs.

It explicitly rejects frameworks like the Green New Deal, which many other candidates support, that call for job guarantees and other changes to the U.S. economy.

"These plans, while well-intentioned, could mean huge costs for American taxpayers, and might trigger a backlash that dooms the fight against climate change," the plan reads.

That break from the field is consistent with Hickenlooper's rejection of what he calls socialism and attempts to appeal to more moderate voices in the Democratic Party.

If elected, he would have the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate agreement, the worldwide effort to contain global temperature increases that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE exited.

His plan notes that the original Paris goals are "not enough," promising to commit $100 billion each year in climate financing to developing nations and condition some aid and foreign assistance on climate change efforts.

Hickenlooper joins South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBudowsky: A Biden-Warren ticket in 2020? Warren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth' Warren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth' MORE (D) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know MORE (D-Md.) in calling for a carbon tax to "unleash market forces to help solve the emissions challenge."

While other Democrats have championed the idea of pricing carbon emissions, the concept has seen mixed acceptance in states and neighboring countries like Canada.

The plan also calls for $200 billion in investments in transportation and renewable energy sources, plus $150 billion to upgrade the electrical grid.

It would increase research and development into renewables and carbon capture technology as well.

Hickenlooper would also launch a "Climate Corps Program" to incentivize people to pursue careers in green tech.

He is the sixth Democratic presidential candidate to release a comprehensive climate action plan, following Delaney, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Overnight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing MORE, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeActivists deliver petition with 200,000 signatures calling for climate debate to DNC Activists deliver petition with 200,000 signatures calling for climate debate to DNC 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting MORE, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand Bennet2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Warren, Gillibrand double down on impeachment after Trump interview MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker submits debate certification proof ahead of qualification deadline Booker submits debate certification proof ahead of qualification deadline 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting MORE (D-N.J.) have both introduced policy plans that touch on curbing carbon emissions.