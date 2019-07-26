Warren edges past Sanders in poll of climate-focused voters

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (D-Mass.) has edged past her main 2020 progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Al Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (I-Vt.) and is behind only former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE in a new poll of climate-focused voters.

For voters who say a candidate's climate plan is “very important” in their choice, Biden is supported by 30 percent, followed by Warren at 20 percent and Sanders at 16 percent, according to the Morning Consult poll conducted for the Sierra Club.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Panel: Kamala's debate magic fades Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges MORE (D-Calif.) follows at 13 percent support among climate-minded voters — a 7-point increased from the June survey — while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality Buttigieg hits big tech over worker rights in new economic proposal CNN announces climate town hall with 2020 Democrats MORE (D) is at 5 percent and every other candidate is at 2 percent or less.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's Morning Report — DOJ's planned executions stir new debate 2020 Democrats speak out against DOJ death penalty decision 2020 Democrats double down on Trump attacks after Mueller hearings MORE, the Democratic candidate who has staked his platform largely on climate action, garnered less than 1 percent support in either poll.

The poll shows Warren gaining a lead over Sanders among voters who care deeply about the issue of climate change. The last poll in late June showed Sanders with a 4-point lead over Warren. Biden has also dropped 7 points in the latest poll.

The change in ranking in the poll for Warren and Sanders come as the two senators battle for support among progressive voters. Both candidates will also appear on the same debate stage next week in Detroit for the second round of Democratic debates.

Climate change is becoming an increasingly important issue for Democratic voters, with polls showing the issue ranking next to health care and the economy.

The survey of 1,500 Democratic primary voters, including 843 climate-focused voters, was conducted online July 18-24 and has an overall margin of error of 3 points.