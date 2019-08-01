Trump campaign calls Democratic environmental plans 'reckless and dangerous'

President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE's reelection campaign released a statement Thursday in which campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE called Democratic environmental plans "reckless and dangerous."

The statement, released after two days of Democratic debates in which climate change was addressed by many candidates, did not name any particular candidate or plan.

"Democrats will destroy the economy and kill millions of jobs in states across the country with their vendetta against coal, oil, and natural gas," Parscale said. "Their radical plan to eliminate those industries will devastate workers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico, Colorado, and elsewhere."

"Jobs gone, auto and manufacturing industries crushed, lives ruined," he added. "Reckless and dangerous.”

Many of the 2020 Democratic candidates have released plans to tackle climate change. Front-runner Joe Biden has proposed a plan that includes achieving "a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions" by 2050 and taking "action against fossil fuel companies and other polluters."

The former vice president defended his plan Wednesday night against criticism from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who called it "middling" and "just too late."

Other candidates' environmental plans include Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) proposed $2 trillion investment in clean energy technology and Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) call to ban fracking and new fossil fuel infrastructure.