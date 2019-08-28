2020 presidential primary candidates to appear in MSNBC climate forum

Several Democratic presidential candidates and one Republican primary challenger to President Trump Donald John TrumpOur justice system must reward success Former Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Roy Moore calls for Omar to go back from 'whence she came' MORE will appear in a climate change forum moderated by MSNBC next month.

The Democratic presidential candidates attending the two-day forum include Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Monmouth acknowledges poll showing Biden losing support was 'outlier' MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trails top five 2020 Democrats in national poll Two new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders We know Mayor Buttigieg's drug decriminalization plan works — ask Portugal MORE (D), according to a statement from Georgetown University, which will host the event.

Other Democratic candidates attending are Sens. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetKey questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline Sanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE (D-Colo.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKey questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline 2020 Democrats sit for interviews with health care activist Alyssa Milano: The key to beating Trump? Elect all of the Democratic candidates MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKey questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline Alyssa Milano: The key to beating Trump? Elect all of the Democratic candidates Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE (D-N.Y.) in addition to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Dem lawmakers put guns, hate groups on fall agenda Overlooked Nevada seeks to pack a bigger punch in 2020 race Key questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline MORE (D), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneySocial justice advocate steps up calls for DNC to hold poverty-focused debate Key questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline Delaney rips DNC over climate debate rejection: 'How does that possibly make sense?' MORE (D-Md.), Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanKey questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline Alyssa Milano: The key to beating Trump? Elect all of the Democratic candidates Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE (D-Ohio), Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerTwo new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders Biden inches higher atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Dem lawmakers put guns, hate groups on fall agenda MORE and Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti: Why Joe Biden is slipping; Krystal Ball breaks down UBI versus a federal jobs guarantee Two new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders Biden inches higher atop 2020 Democratic field: poll MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldKasich: I don't see a path to beat Trump right now Trump vents over Axios report on hurricane nuking idea Trump dismisses potential primary challengers as 'Three Stooges' MORE will also participate.

The event is in addition to a seven-hour climate town hall recently announced by CNN amid calls from progressive Democrats for a formal debate focused on climate change.

The Democratic National Committee last week voted down a proposal for a climate-focused debate despite calls from advocates and some Democratic presidential candidates for such an event.

The MSNBC forum will take place Sept. 19 and 20 and will be moderated by hosts Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi. The event is also being hosted by Our Daily Planet and New York Magazine.

Participating candidates will discuss their plan to address climate change and will take questions from students at universities including Georgetown.