Buttigieg would use Defense Department to fight climate change

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegChasten Buttigieg: Pence's lunch with Irish leader, partner doesn't mean he isn't 'anti-gay' The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE on Wednesday unveiled a climate change plan that calls for the United States to have net zero emissions by 2050.

The South Bend, Ind. mayor's plan would create a Climate Watch Floor established within the Department of Defense in order to address what Buttigieg called "the security challenge of our time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg said the climate plan would create 3 million jobs through focusing on clean energy and infrastructure over a 10-year period. The plan also creates a new senior climate security role within the Defense Department.

The proposal also calls for "a bold and achievable Green New Deal,” the climate resolution championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCastro releases climate plan Ocasio-Cortez rips Pence's stay at Trump resort in Ireland: 'It's always about the con' Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-N.Y.).

CNN noted that a campaign spokesman said Buttigieg's plan would cost as much as $2 trillion.

“To discourage the pollution that accelerates climate change at home and abroad, we'll set a price on carbon -- and offset the cost to consumers by giving that money back as a dividend to working Americans,” he wrote in an op-ed published by CNN Wednesday. Buttigieg will appear Wednesday evening in the network's climate change town hall.

The release of Buttigieg’s climate change plan follows those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.) and former secretary for Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who both released their plans Tuesday ahead of the CNN town hall.

“We’re running out of time. Experts tell us that we have 10 years to get on the right path, or global warming will reach catastrophic levels by 2050,” Buttigieg wrote. “But the timeline that compels us to act isn’t set by Congress—it’s being dictated by science.”