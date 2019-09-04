Biden defends ties to former fossil fuel executive at climate forum

Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Nebraska Farmers Union president calls for government action on climate change The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dorian lashes Florida's coast MORE had to play defense during CNN's climate town hall Wednesday, starting his portion of the night answering a question about news that he would attend a fundraiser hosted by a fossil fuel executive the following day.

An audience member asked Biden about the scheduled fundraiser with Andrew Goldman, a co-founder of Houston-based natural gas producer Western LNG. The meeting was first reported Wednesday by The Intercept.

Biden has signed the No Fossil Fuel Pledge, an agreement that his campaign would not accept donations from the fossil fuel industry or its executives.

"He's not a fossil fuel executive," Biden said, adding that he supports suing the fossil fuel industry over its contributions to climate change.

CNN's Anderson Cooper later clarified that Goldman no longer had any day to day functions with the company.

Biden said his staff told told him Goldman "was not on the board, or not involved at all in the operation of the company."

He added that if that turns out to be false, he wouldn't "in any way accept his help."

"We check every single contribution," Biden said.