Sanders says he'd reverse Trump decision rolling back lightbulb standards: 'Duh'

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Nebraska Farmers Union president calls for government action on climate change The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dorian lashes Florida's coast MORE (I-Vt.) said he would move swiftly to reverse a decision from the Trump administration Tuesday that eliminated Obama-era efficiency standards for lightbulbs.

Asked by Anderson Cooper at the CNN climate town hall whether he would reverse the decision, Sanders responded with a long drawn out “Duh.”

Anderson Cooper: "The Trump administration announced plans to overturn requirements on energy-saving lightbulbs. ... Would you reinstate those requirements?"



Sen. Bernie Sanders: "Duh!" #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/uahYYnCcGW pic.twitter.com/yIzLPvocCZ — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2019

The new rule unveiled by the Department of Energy would eliminate energy efficiency standards for about half the bulbs on the market, prompting a backlash from critics who say it will speed up global warming as the U.S. produces more energy to power inefficient bulbs.

“If you can get electricity from a light bulb that utilizes one-tenth of the power that an old incandescent light bulb uses, of course you're going to do that. Of course, you're going to encourage that technology,” Sanders said.

Sanders home state of Vermont is one of several states that have passed laws to keep the older federal standards in place.