Steyer unveils climate plan including $200B 'Global Green New Deal Fund'

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Poll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire MORE on Friday unveiled his plan to combat climate change globally, including a "Global Green New Deal Fund" that would cost $200 billion over 10 years.

The plan would commit $20 billion annually for 10 years to fund global climate justice projects, according to a statement from his campaign. A post outlining the plan said that the fund would be U.S.-led and would "leverage private capital."

The post also said that Steyer hopes to transition to a carbon-neutral economy and would try to make all noncombat military operations, facilities, and contracts carbon-neutral by 2030.

The candidate added that he would rejoin the Paris climate agreement, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from.

"From day one of my administration, I will center the climate crisis at the heart of my foreign policy," Steyer said in the document with the plan. "As we redouble our efforts at home, I pledge to reestablish the U.S. at the forefront of global climate leadership."

Steyer is among more than a dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and qualified for the October Democratic debate.