Steyer calls climate change 'most important international problem we're facing'

Billionaire businessman and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr Steyer2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the October showdown The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight to take center stage at Dem debate CNN LGBTQ town hall interrupted by protesters MORE said climate change is one of the biggest threats facing America, right up there with Russia and election tampering.

Speaking during the fourth Democratic primary debate Tuesday, Steyer said climate change is “the most important international problem we’re facing” and chastised debate organizers for failing to yet bring up the topic more than an hour and a half into the event.

“We can't solve the climate crisis in the United States by ourselves,” Steyer said. “It’s an international crisis, but we have to work with our allies and our frenemies around the world.”

During the section focused on foreign policy and global threats facing the U.S, Steyer focused squarely on global warming.

Steyer blamed President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE for seeming to be in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry.

“Mr. Trump has, of course, been bought by the oil and gas companies. Any problem we do, specifically climate, we have to lead the world morally,” Steyer said. “This ‘America first, go it alone, trust no one and be untrustworthy’ is the worst idea I’ve heard and we should change it on day one.”

Steyer has largely pushed climate, as well as impeachment, as his top campaign issues. Tuesday night’s debate was the first he appeared at since formally announcing his candidacy in July.