EPA rolls back rule on waste from coal-fired power plants

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday announced it would roll back regulations on how coal-fired power plants dispose of waste laden with arsenic, lead and mercury.

The proposal from the Trump administration weakens an Obama-era rule dealing with the residue from burning coal, known as coal ash, which is often mixed in water and stored in giant pits that could leech into local waterways.

The 2015 Obama administration rule required power plants to invest in wastewater treatment technology -- measures they estimated would stop some 1.4 billion pounds of coal ash from entering rivers and streams. It also assumed many companies would voluntarily install additional pollution controls.

The proposal was spurred by a court decision ordering EPA to overhaul the unlined ponds.

Companies will now have more time to leave coal ash sitting in ponds -- risking groundwater contamination -- and power plants could petition to keep large coal ash storage ponds open for up to eight more years.

“The 2015 rule being replaced today documented that coal fired power plants discharge over 1 billion pounds of pollutants every year into 4,000 miles of rivers, contaminating the drinking water and fisheries of 2.7 million people,” said Betsy Southerland, a former director of the EPA’s Office of Science and Technology in the Office of Water who helped develop the 2015 rule.

“EPA hides the detrimental impacts of these relaxed requirements and exemptions by stating they will achieve lower pollutant loadings because about 30 percent of the plants will voluntarily install treatment that is more stringent than the rule requirements.”

Power plants were slated to comply with the Obama-era rule in 2018, but in 2017 then EPA head Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittDemocrats say they're waiting for nearly 50 requests for Trump info on science, environment Overnight Energy: Interior drops controversial proposed change from final FOIA rule | Schumer pushes for all-electric vehicle future by 2040 | Court tosses California case challenging Trump car emissions rule Federal court dismisses California case challenging Trump car emissions rule MORE delayed its implementation, leading environmentalists argue the changes could have severe impacts on drinking water

“Keeping industrial sludge and foul wastewater from coal plants out of our drinking water supplies shouldn’t be something that should be up for debate, but Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE and Scott Pruitt just made it one,” the Sierra Club wrote when the rule was first proposed, describing it as “unconscionable from a public health - and common sense - perspective.”

Coal ash can be highly dangerous. A spill of the waste near Kingston, Tenn. in 2008 sent more than 1 billion gallons pouring out into the town. Now, a decade later, 200 workers who helped clean up the spill have sued, arguing the exposure lead to brain, lung, and skin cancer along with other illnesses.

The EPA did not respond to request for comment.

This story is developing.