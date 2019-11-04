2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal

By Justine Coleman - 11/04/19 08:08 PM EST
 
Multiple Democratic 2020 White House candidates slammed President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE on Monday for beginning the formal withdrawal from the Paris climate deal.

Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump approves plan for record low number of refugee admissions Iran still biggest state sponsor of terror according to new State Department report Trump administration withholding 5M in aid for Lebanon MORE announced the beginning of the yearlong process of pulling out of the Paris Agreement, which he said put an “unfair economic burden” on “American workers, businesses and taxpayers.”

Several Democrats who hope to replace Trump took to Twitter to express their displeasure for his decision, including former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE, who called the act “shameful.”

“As the climate crisis worsens each day and California burns and Iowa floods, Trump continues to abandon science and our international leadership,” Biden tweeted.

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.) posted two tweets in response to the announcement, one from his senator account and one from his personal account that called the president an “international embarrassment.”

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerElection 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE (D-N.J.) also criticized the president on Twitter, saying he is “eroding confidence in the U.S. & putting us on the wrong side of history.” 

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharElection 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE (D-Minn.) pledged to recommit to the Paris climate accord on her first day as president.

Montana Gov. Steve BullockSteve BullockDemocrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage Scaramucci hits back after Bullock solicited personal message of praise MORE made the same pledge and condemned Trump for “putting polluters above people.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE told MSNBC on Monday that the U.S. cannot solve the climate problem without international assistance, and the world cannot solve it without American help. 

“Paris should be viewed as a floor, not a ceiling," he said. 

Trump announced in 2017 the U.S. would leave the Paris climate agreement, which is signed by every other country in the world.

