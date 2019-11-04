2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal

Multiple Democratic 2020 White House candidates slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE on Monday for beginning the formal withdrawal from the Paris climate deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump approves plan for record low number of refugee admissions Iran still biggest state sponsor of terror according to new State Department report Trump administration withholding 5M in aid for Lebanon MORE announced the beginning of the yearlong process of pulling out of the Paris Agreement, which he said put an “unfair economic burden” on “American workers, businesses and taxpayers.”

“As the climate crisis worsens each day and California burns and Iowa floods, Trump continues to abandon science and our international leadership,” Biden tweeted.

As the climate crisis worsens each day and California burns and Iowa floods, Trump continues to abandon science and our international leadership. He just notified the United Nations of our official withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. It's shameful. https://t.co/5UikQrsS3u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.) posted two tweets in response to the announcement, one from his senator account and one from his personal account that called the president an “international embarrassment.”

Donald Trump is an international embarrassment. https://t.co/djiVjPXDCM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 4, 2019

Secretary Pompeo, I hate to break it to you, but plunging the world in to a full-scale climate catastrophe is nothing to be proud of. https://t.co/rJlAEbLJnD — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 4, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerElection 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE (D-N.J.) also criticized the president on Twitter, saying he is “eroding confidence in the U.S. & putting us on the wrong side of history.”

In 2017, Pres. Trump said he’d pull out of the Paris Accords. Today, he's officially starting the process.



Climate change is an existential crisis. We can’t just act—we must lead. By withdrawing, Trump is eroding confidence in the U.S. & putting us on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/idF68XntiN — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) November 4, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharElection 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE (D-Minn.) pledged to recommit to the Paris climate accord on her first day as president.

On my first day as President I'm getting us back into the international climate change agreement. https://t.co/bd7udbtAqo — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 4, 2019

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockDemocrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage Scaramucci hits back after Bullock solicited personal message of praise MORE made the same pledge and condemned Trump for “putting polluters above people.”

Trump is putting polluters above people. This is the wrong move. When I'm President, we're rejoining the Paris agreement. Day 1. https://t.co/WbBzdVS6Vh — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) November 4, 2019

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE told MSNBC on Monday that the U.S. cannot solve the climate problem without international assistance, and the world cannot solve it without American help.

“Paris should be viewed as a floor, not a ceiling," he said.

This afternoon, this president formally began America’s withdrawal from the #ParisAgreement, a year-long process for a catastrophic decision that could affect our country—and the world—for generations.



This morning, @PeteButtigieg weighed in on the expected announcement. Watch: pic.twitter.com/00eLdQ9kMm — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) November 4, 2019

Trump announced in 2017 the U.S. would leave the Paris climate agreement, which is signed by every other country in the world.