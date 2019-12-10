Warren proposes 'Blue New Deal' to protect oceans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Buttigieg surrogate on candidate's past consulting work: 'I don't think it matters' Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday proposed a “Blue New Deal” plan in what she calls an effort to protect oceans and rebuild the economy associated with oceans.

The proposal was influenced by a question from an oyster farmer at the CNN presidential town hall on the climate crisis in September about whether the top tier Democratic 2020 hopeful would support a plan to restore oceans as climate change evolves.

“I said I would, and I meant it — here’s what I’ll do to rebuild our blue economy, protect and restore ocean habitat, and adapt in a climate changed world,” Warren said in her proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan, including its name, would be based on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWarren proposes 'Blue New Deal' to protect oceans Trump tops list of most tweeted about politicians in 2019 Buttigieg campaign says 2000 people attended Iowa rally MORE’s (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyWarren proposes 'Blue New Deal' to protect oceans There's a lot to like about the Senate privacy bill, if it's not watered down Trump administration drops plan to face scan all travelers leaving or entering US MORE’s (D-Mass.) Green New Deal proposed earlier this year.

The Green New Deal demands an overhaul of the economy, increase in social programs and the reduction of carbon emissions by 2030.

The Green New Deal does not have a focus on oceans and only mentions that they, in addition to waterways, should be protected.

Warren’s plan would aim to rebuild the "blue economy," protect and restore ocean habitats and adapt as climate change continues.

This would include efforts to fast-track permits for offshore renewable energy, investments in ocean farming, a push to electrify ports to reduce air pollution, an expansion of marine protected locations and an end to all new fossil fuel leases offshore and on public lands.

Her proposal also says she would ensure that all offshore wind infrastructure would be made using domestic supplies and that visual and aesthetic concerns about wind energy structures do not halt projects.

“The climate crisis is too urgent to let the ultra-wealthy complain about wind turbines getting in the way of their ocean views,” her plan said.