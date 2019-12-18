Greenpeace gives Bloomberg a D+ on climate

Environmental group Greenpeace has given former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden campaign releases his medical history FEC grants Bloomberg request to delay financial disclosure Bannon on Republican party: 'We've got to find our AOCs' MORE's climate plan a D+ grade, saying it does not have detailed targets and doesn't set an agenda for phasing out the fossil fuel industry.

Bloomberg, who became a late entrant into the Democratic presidential race in November, said at the time that combatting climate change would be one of his top priorities.

Greenpeace, however, said that the candidate's newly released climate plan has "too many holes."

Bloomberg's plan aims to move the country toward a 100 percent “clean-energy economy-wide future” by 2050, cut emissions by 50 percent before 2030 and achieve 80 percent clean electricity by the end of his second term in office.

To do this, he has proposed measures such as replacing coal plants with clean energy and setting carbon and pollution limits on new power plants.

Greenpeace USA Senior Climate Campaigner Jack Shapiro said in a statement that he believes Bloomberg's plan "has too many holes to be taken seriously" but expressed optimism that the billionaire could release more climate proposals in the coming weeks.

“Based on his priorities both as Mayor of New York City and as a philanthropist, we expect to see more plans for climate action coming from the Bloomberg campaign. With just weeks until the first votes are cast, he must release them quickly to have any real credibility on climate in the 2020 race,” Shapiro said.

Greenpeace has rated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConservative commentator: Sanders is 'only one' who could take on Trump in debates Hillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Booker will not appear on primary ballot in Vermont MORE (I-Vt.) the best on climate, giving him an A+, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenConservative commentator: Sanders is 'only one' who could take on Trump in debates Hillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Saagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications MORE (D-Mass.) with an A and businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Biden will be only candidate at center stage in Democratic debate FEC grants Bloomberg request to delay financial disclosure MORE with an A-.

Bloomberg has advocated for limiting the impacts of climate change.

He has given funding to the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, which aims to help transition the U.S. away from coal energy. He is also a leader of America’s Pledge, a coalition of states, cities and businesses that try to keep their emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.