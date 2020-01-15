Bloomberg says he'll cut carbon pollution 50 percent by 2030

Presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders hits highest support since August Steyer surges to third in early state tracking poll What the leading 2020 candidates need to do in tonight's Democratic debate MORE is pledging to slash carbon pollution by 50 percent in the U.S. economy by 2030, according to a climate plan unveiled Wednesday.

"Mike will cut carbon pollution economy-wide in the U.S. by 50% by 2030 and put us on the pathway to full decarbonization before mid-century," said a fact sheet outlining the plan.

"This includes immediately prioritizing a push for cleaner buildings in his first term, expanding programs to reduce energy costs for underserved households while simultaneously improving health and safety," it continued.

Bloomberg's plan aims for new buildings to have carbon-zero and "hyper-efficient" performance by 2025, through methods including "aggressive clean building codes that maximize energy savings."

The White House hopeful also wants to incentivize pollution-free and electric options for people looking to replace appliances or equipment in their buildings or homes such as furnaces and hot water heaters.

"My clean building initiative includes measures to help homeowners, building owners and tenants to upgrade their homes and buildings to save energy and eliminate pollution," Bloomberg tweeted.

The billionaire has previously advocated for limiting fossil fuel emissions, including through funding for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign.