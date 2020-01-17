Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg wants all new cars to be electric by 2035, according to a plan released by the former New York City mayor's campaign on Friday.

Bloomberg's campaign said he would instate mileage and pollution standards and "put in place an aggressive schedule to put the U.S. on pace to make 100% of new vehicles pollution-free by 2035."

The candidate also pledged to expand tax credits and offer rebates to low-income families that trade in old vehicles and said he aims to place charging stations every 50 miles along highway systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg's plan also calls for building metro-area public transit and intercity rail and bus systems and incentivizing local governments to prioritize "zero-emission" transit systems such as biking and walking. His campaign did not specifically outline how much the plan would be expected to cost.

A Bloomberg spokesperson told The Hill in an email that the company was still working on a full cost estimate and added that because the candidate's plans are related, a cost can't be fully assessed until they are all rolled out.

"My plan will ensure that electric vehicles and charging infrastructure are affordable and accessible to all Americans," Bloomberg said in a statement. "I’ll roll back President Trump Donald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE’s efforts to weaken emissions standards, create more clean energy jobs, and drive us toward a healthier, carbon-free future.”

Earlier this week, Bloomberg released a plan for cleaner buildings and households.

The billionaire has expressed urgency for tackling environmental issues during his campaign while touting his past philanthropy on the matter.