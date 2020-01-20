Bloomberg, Steyer focus on climate change in effort to stand out

In a follow-up email after the plans were released, Shapiro added, “We always welcome candidates' focus on climate and introducing more climate solutions into the race, but with the first votes in the primary being cast in just weeks, Bloomberg is running out of time to convince voters he's the best candidate to take on the oil and gas industry.”
Meanwhile, during the Democratic debate on Tuesday, Steyer was asked by reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel whether he was the “right messenger” on climate due to his past investments in fossil fuels.
“He was invested across the economy but has now moved away from all those fossil fuel investments as he now understands the gravity of the climate crisis and that’s something that our economy as a whole is having to do,” Sawyer told The Hill.
Steyer said in September that he still had some holding in hydrocarbons according to Bloomberg News.
Nonetheless, League of Conservation Voters Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld expressed optimism about the candidates’ climate focus.
“Both of them take every opportunity to talk about how important this is and to make clear that if they were elected president that they would really put this issue at the very top of their agenda,” she said.