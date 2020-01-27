Ad campaign pressures Gardner on Arctic National Wildlife Refuge bill

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDemocrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Senate Republicans confident they'll win fight on witnesses Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum MORE (R-Colo.) is being targeted by a six-figure ad campaign seeking to pressure him into supporting legislation aiming to protect Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Alaska Wilderness League Action is spending $150,000 on ads that will start running on Monday and highlight the vulnerable Republican's record on drilling.

"Tell Senator Gardner to stop betraying Colorado values and support legislation protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge," concludes the 30-second spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will run in the Denver media market as well as OTT/Video on Demand and in digital advertising statewide.

“Let’s be clear, on the most important public lands vote of his Senate career, Senator Gardner chose to side with oil and gas interests instead of standing up for Colorado values,” Alaska Wilderness League Action's Colorado Political Chair Gareth Martins said in a statement.

“By rolling back more than 60 years of bipartisan protections for this cherished landscape, Senator Gardner has sent a message that no protected national park or wildlife refuge in Colorado or around the country is safe,” Martins added.

The legislation that Alaska Wilderness League Action is pushing Gardner to support would designate about 1,559,538 acres of land in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as a component of the National Wilderness Preservation System. It was introduced last year.

A provision in a 2017 tax bill opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling following years of debate over the matter.

The Hill has reached out to Gardner's office for comment on the ad campaign and legislation.

Gardner is up for reelection this year, and is viewed as one of the GOP's most vulnerable senators.