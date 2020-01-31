Deval Patrick announces goal of carbon neutral economy by 2040

Long-shot presidential candidate Deval Patrick Deval PatrickGabbard says she's received no reason from CNN for lack of invitation to town halls CNN to host two straight nights of Democratic town halls before NH primary Patrick backs reparations in unveiling 'Equity Agenda for Black Americans' MORE on Friday released his climate plan, which includes the goal of a carbon neutral economy by 2040.

To achieve this, Patrick said that he supports establishing a National Clean Energy Standard, strengthening Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, allowing rebates so more people can get electric vehicles and establishing a national standard for energy efficiency in building codes and construction, according to a Medium post outlining the plan.

A Patrick presidency would also aim to clean up contaminated Superfund sites, make communities more resilient to climate change and rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As President, I will treat the climate crisis with the urgency it demands from the first day forward. I will push for major action, including a mix of incentives and new standards to rapidly catalyze a carbon-free future, as we work in collaboration with nations around the world to address the threat of global climate change," Patrick said in a statement.

The former Massachusetts governor, who was one of the last candidates to enter the 2020 race, joining in November, has so far failed to make an impression in the polls.

He has averaged less than 1 percent nationally, according to polling aggregation site RealClearPolitics.