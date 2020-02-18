Al Gore launches new voter registration effort with Climate Reality Action Fund

Former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreClarence Thomas breaks his silence in theaters nationwide New Hampshire only exacerbates Democratic Party agita What Trump got right MORE on Tuesday launched a new national voter registration campaign in partnership with the Climate Reality Action Fund, recruiting younger voters to prioritize climate when voting in 2020.

The former vice president will visit college campuses across the country to discuss the climate crisis, according to the “Vote Your Future: Vote Climate” campaign’s press release.

The campaign, which will be managed by the Climate Reality Action Fund, will begin at Texas Southern University on Wednesday. Gore tweeted that Bob Bullard, the self-described “father of environmental justice,” will join him.

I’m excited to launch a new voter registration campaign with @ClimateRealAF focused on engaging youth to vote on #climate this November. We start with a visit to @TexasSouthern tomorrow with my friend @DrBobBullard. https://t.co/omvFoSelxO — Al Gore (@algore) February 18, 2020

Other locations for Gore’s appearances are yet to be announced, but the campaign said it will focus on registration in key states, including Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida and Nevada.

“We are at a political tipping point, thanks in large part to Greta Thunberg and millions of other young people speaking truth to power,” Gore said in the press release. “With the courage and moral clarity they bring to the climate movement, and the power of grassroots organizing behind them, young people will, I’m confident, be a driving force for climate action this November.”

The Climate Reality Action Fund is affiliated with The Climate Reality Project, which was founded by the former vice president in 2006 to develop ideas to solve the climate crisis, according to the release.