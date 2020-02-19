$1M ad buy praises swing-district Democrats' environmental work

A new ad campaign from an environmental group and a Democratic group praises the work of several Democrats, many of whom come from swing districts, on environmental issues.

The $1 million ad buy from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) and House Majority Forward praises the efforts of eight lawmakers to fight climate change, ban offshore drilling or regulate a class of cancer-linked chemicals called PFAS.

“Poll after poll shows people are demanding action on climate change, clean water and clean air more than ever before,” said LCV President Gene Karpinski in a statement.

“Fortunately these environmental champions in Congress are responding in big ways by passing legislation and holding polluters accountable,” Karpinski added. “We want their constituents to know about several recent actions where their representatives put the health and safety of people and the planet first so they can thank them and encourage them to keep making progress on these issues.”

The ads praise the work of Democratic Reps. Kathy Castor (Fla.), Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Antonio Delgado (N.Y.), Andy Kim (N.J.), Elaine Luria (Va.), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), Abigail Spanberger (Va.) and Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.).

The 30-second spots highlight environmental issues in each lawmaker’s state and urge viewers to “thank” the lawmakers for their work.

For example, the ad featuring Slotkin says “Michigan has the most PFAS-contaminated sites in America, and for too long, Washington did nothing about it. But congresswoman Elissa Slotkin did. She’s made cleaning up these dangerous chemicals a top priority.”

They will initially run on television for two weeks, according to the statement.

In response to the ads, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Bob Salera said in a statement that “all the dark money spending in the world isn’t going to save Democrats from the impending disaster of their party nominating a socialist as their presidential candidate.”