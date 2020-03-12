Wildlife group gives its first primary endorsement to Biden

The National Wildlife Federation Action Fund is giving its first-ever presidential primary endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE.

The fund, the political arm of the National Wildlife Federation, credited Biden’s “collaborative, science-based leadership” style.

“We need a leader who will bring our nation together to enact bold solutions that confront the climate crisis,” the group said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout his career, Joe Biden has brought people from all backgrounds together to accomplish big things,” the statement added.

While Biden’s climate plan has gotten good marks from a number of environmental groups, it has consistently been ranked behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE’s (I-Vt.), which multiple groups have called the most ambitious.

Greenpeace’s candidate climate scorecard gives Sanders an A-plus, while Biden scored a B-plus.

But the fund credited Biden’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis within all sectors of society as giving him the edge.

”Vice President Biden knows that climate change is the existential threat of our time and will ensure America leads the world toward net-zero emissions,” the group said. “The Vice President won’t leave anyone behind — from coal miners to frontline communities suffering from environmental injustices.”