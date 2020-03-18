Democrats call for pollution reduction requirements in any aid for airlines, cruises

A group of eight Democratic senators says that any possible aid for airlines and cruises that are dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus should include requirements that these industries act in a way that is more environmentally friendly.

“Given the poor environmental records of some companies in these industries, we believe that any such financial assistance should be paired with requirements that companies act in a more responsible fashion,” the senators wrote in their Wednesday letter to House and Senate leadership.

“Air travel currently accounts for approximately 2.5 percent of total carbon dioxide emissions globally, and commercial aviation emissions are expected to triple by 2050. The foreign-flagged cruise industry has a checkered environmental record and most passenger liners burn heavy fuel oil, one of the dirtiest fuels,” they added.

Providing financial assistance to airlines has been discussed in Congress, and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to begin turning back all undocumented immigrants, asylum seekers at borders: report Five takeaways from Tuesday's primary night Biden wins Arizona primary, capping off victories in three states MORE has expressed support for giving a boost to both the airline and cruise industries.

The Democrats on Wednesday described this as an opportunity to help the environment.

“Given the large carbon footprint of commercial aviation, requiring reductions in carbon emissions would represent a major step in curbing our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Requiring reductions in carbon pollution from foreign-flagged cruise ships, as well as reductions in other air pollutants and increased penalties for illegal dumping, would result in cleaner air and a healthier ocean,” they wrote.

“If we give the airline and cruise industries assistance without requiring them to be better environmental stewards, we would miss a major opportunity to combat climate change and ocean dumping,” they added.

The letter was signed by Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseOvernight Energy: Democratic lawmakers seek emissions reductions in airline bailout | House Dems warn Trump against oil industry bailout | GOP senators ask Saudis to stabilize oil market Democratic lawmakers call for emissions reductions in airline bailout Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out MORE (R.I.), Martin Heinrich Martin Trevor HeinrichCoronavirus takes toll on Capitol Hill GOP chairman cancels Hunter Biden-related subpoena vote Senate report says Obama officials were 'not well-postured' to respond to Russian hacking MORE (N.M.), Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Energy: Democratic lawmakers seek emissions reductions in airline bailout | House Dems warn Trump against oil industry bailout | GOP senators ask Saudis to stabilize oil market Katie Porter calls on Amazon to redirect face masks, sanitizer to health care providers Democratic lawmakers call for emissions reductions in airline bailout MORE (Mass.), Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyOvernight Energy: Trump to buy crude oil to help industry | Sanders, Democrats decry assistance to oil companies amid coronavirus | Judge sides with California in cap-and-trade lawsuit Trump says government will buy crude oil to help industry Sanders, Democrats decry possibility of assistance to oil companies amid coronavirus outbreak MORE (Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowOvernight Energy: 18 states ask Trump to withdraw major environmental rollback | Senators grill deputy EPA pick at confirmation hearing | Senators look to recess to calm energy bill fight USDA watchdog to review forestry grant that went to logging group Pence pressed over coronavirus response in testy Senate briefing MORE (Mich.), Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithDemocratic Senators introduce bill to provide free coronavirus testing Democratic senators ask prison operators for answers on coronavirus plans Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday MORE (Minn.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGraham challenger picks up endorsement from Kamala Harris CBC chair endorses Biden The Hill's Campaign Report: Coronavirus hits 2020 race MORE (N.J.).

A spokesperson for industry group Cruise Lines International Association pushed back on the senators' characterization in a statement to The Hill, saying, "The cruise industry has always been a leader in responsible tourism, including its commitment to environmental sustainability."

"These are unprecedented times for our entire community, including the tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, many of them travel agents, who rely on the cruise industry for their livelihoods. We are committed to seeing our partners in the industry through this crisis and we are looking to Congress for their support for this critical community as well," the spokesperson said.

Some of these lawmakers have previously expressed support for making this assistance conditional.

“Carbon offsets should be a condition for any such bailouts,” Whitehouse tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Airlines that want public support should live public values.”

On Monday, the airline industry asked the government for more than $50 billion in aid, as it has seen a decrease in customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Others, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi calls for expanding paid leave in next stimulus package Trump to propose 0B stimulus for coronavirus response United Airlines chief: Virus impact 'much worse' than 9/11 MORE (D-N.Y.), have pushed back on this for a different reason, saying aid should go to workers instead of major companies.