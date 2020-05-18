Biden says he would revoke Keystone XL permit, campaign says

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls Five unanswered questions on COVID-19 and the 2020 election Biden campaign calls Eric Trump's coronavirus comments 'unbelievably reckless' MORE's campaign said on Monday that he would rescind the Keystone XL Pipeline permit if elected, undercutting what has been a top priority of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into '60 Minutes' after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He 'loves America more than any president in my lifetime' Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE.

“Biden strongly opposed the Keystone pipeline in the last administration, stood alongside President Obama and Secretary Kerry to reject it in 2015, and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as President and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit,” Stef Feldman, the Biden campaign's policy director, said in a statement.

"Stopping Keystone was the right decision then and it’s still the right decision now," Feldman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump issued a permit for the pipeline's construction just weeks into his presidency and has on multiple occasions sought to jumpstart it.

The pipeline, which would deliver oil from Canada to the U.S., has been blocked in court and is facing an appeal from the Trump administration.

It has been opposed by environmental groups as well as landowners and tribes whose property falls in its path.

TC Energy, the company behind the 1,210-mile pipeline, said in late March that it planned to continue construction on the controversial pipeline, projecting it would begin operating in 2023.

TC Energy did not respond to request for comment on Biden's latest comments, which were first reported by Politico.

--This report was updated at 3:10 p.m.