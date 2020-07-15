Trump attacks Biden clean energy plan while announcing environmental rollback

President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: 'I leave elected office with my integrity intact' Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE mocked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign slams Trump's Rose Garden event as 'sad affair' New shutdowns add to Trump woes CNN cuts away from Trump's 'campaign-type' Rose Garden speech MORE’s climate plan Wednesday during a speech unveiling an environmental regulation rollback the White House hopes will speed construction projects.

Trump’s comments came in an Atlanta speech announcing a rollback to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), weakening a bedrock environmental law in order to speed permitting for pipelines, oil and gas drilling, highways and other infrastructure.

“Our past vice president opposes, think of this, all of our permitting reforms,” Trump said to the crowd.

“Biden is happy to tie up projects in red tape, and we want to get things built.”

Biden does oppose Trump’s rollback to NEPA.

“No one should be fooled that Donald Trump is attempting to destroy a bipartisan, cornerstone law to distract from the fact that ‘Infrastructure Week’ never happened and never will happen as long as he is president,” Biden campaign spokesman Matt Hill said in a statement.

“He has failed to deliver any real plan to create jobs and instead is cutting corners to once again ignore science, experts, and communities and reservations entitled to clean air, water, and environments.”

The Biden campaign recently unveiled a $700 billion economic plan and has included multiple environmental measures as part of his vision for restoring economic growth.

A Tuesday update to his environmental plan, which comes as the left wing of the party has sought to push him farther on green issues, would set a 2035 target for carbon-free power.

That goal was among those recommended by a “unity task force” of supporters of both Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden aspires to become America's auto-pen president Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden pledges carbon-free power by 2035 in T environment plan | Trump administration has been underestimating costs of carbon pollution, government watchdog finds | Trump to move forward with rollback of bedrock environmental law MORE (I-Vt.) and the former vice president. The panel was co-chaired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Trump says she's 'not talented in many ways' Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey MORE (D-N.Y.), a leading proponent of the Green New Deal.

“Unbelievable. Biden wants to massively re-regulate the energy economy, rejoin the Paris Climate accord, which would kill our energy totally,” Trump said Wednesday.

“They still haven't explained what they could do to power our great plants and factories, but at some point I'm sure they will. We'll learn that from AOC, who is in charge of energy,” he said, adding, “AOC and Bernie are in charge of energy.”