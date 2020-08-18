Inslee calls Biden climate plan 'perfect for the moment'

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration finalizes plan to open up Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling | California finalizes fuel efficiency deal with five automakers, undercutting Trump | Democrats use vulnerable GOP senators to get rare win on environment Biden's climate fight is just beginning Harris climate agenda stresses need for justice MORE (D) on Tuesday evening said that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE’s climate plan is “perfect for the moment.”

“It’s perfect for the moment. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am [by] what Joe Biden has come up with under this energy plan,” Inslee said during a virtual event held by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) climate council.

Inslee, who was one of a number of Democrats who ran in the party's presidential primary before ending his campaign in August 2019, had put forth an ambitious environmental plan that climate activists considered the gold standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

He endorsed Biden’s candidacy in April after it became clear that the former vice president would become the party’s eventual nominee. Since then, Biden, in an effort to court progressive voters, has put forth an expanded climate and infrastructure plan.

On Tuesday, Inslee specifically praised the plan’s scope, use of environmental standards and its focus on racial justice.

“Every time he’s picked up a tool against climate change, he’s picked up a tool against social inequality and racial inequality at the same time,” the governor said.

“We’re going to have a great champion and that is Joe Biden,” he added.

The DNC climate council formed last year and describes itself as a “permanent entity of the DNC” and it is led by Michelle Deatrick, who has been a surrogate for progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Michelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech MORE (I-Vt.).

Around the time that the group had formed, some advocates wanted the DNC to host a climate-specific debate for candidates running for its 2020 nomination, although that never materialized.

Its virtual event also featured speakers including former presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tom SteyerOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration finalizes plan to open up Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling | California finalizes fuel efficiency deal with five automakers, undercutting Trump | Democrats use vulnerable GOP senators to get rare win on environment California Democrats back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup Steyer endorses reparations bill, commits to working with Jackson Lee MORE (D), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration finalizes plan to open up Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling | California finalizes fuel efficiency deal with five automakers, undercutting Trump | Democrats use vulnerable GOP senators to get rare win on environment Omar seeks to fend off late surge from primary challenger Republican lawmakers say Minnesota mask order violates state law against hiding identity MORE (D) and Rep. Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinOVERNIGHT ENERGY: 20 states sue over Trump rule limiting states from blocking pipeline projects | House Democrats add 'forever chemicals' provisions to defense bill after spiking big amendment | Lawmakers seek extension for tribes to spend stimulus money House Democrats add some 'forever chemicals' provisions to defense bill after spiking major amendment US, Mexico set for new post-NAFTA trade era MORE (D-Mich.).