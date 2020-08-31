Biden pushes back on Trump claims: 'I am not banning fracking'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi, Biden slam Scalise for doctored video that altered activist's words Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania Monday, ask 'are you safe in Donald Trump's America?' MORE in Pennsylvania on Monday sharply refuted claims from President Trump Donald John TrumpBirx says she's hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to 'do the right thing today' McGahn argued Kushner's security clearance should be downgraded: book Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' MORE that he plans to ban fracking, a key drilling method for oil producers in the swing state.

“I am not banning fracking,” Biden said. “Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

Throughout the Republican National Convention last week, speakers attacked Biden’s climate and energy plan, offering a number of misleading comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s climate plan calls for ending new oil and gas leases on public lands, but it would not ban oil drilling and does not bar any specific method for extracting fossil fuels.

Biden’s climate plan wasn’t as bold as some of his earlier Democratic challengers, but it is still the most ambitious climate plan ever put forth by a presidential nominee. Included in that plan is a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Biden reiterated Monday that he views a transition to clean energy as part of his vision for improving the nation’s economy.

“I've laid out an agenda for economic recovery that will restore a sense of security for working families,” he said.

“We won't just build things back the way they were before. We're going to build them back better with good paying jobs building our nation's roads, bridges, solar arrays, windmills,” he said, saying the clean energy strategy has “a place for the energy workers right here in western Pennsylvania.”

Trump has often boasted of his “energy dominance” strategy and portrayed Democrats as being a roadblock for a number of fossil fuel industries.

“Biden has promised to abolish the production of American oil, coal, shale and natural gas, laying waste to the economies of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico, destroying those states,” Trump falsely stated during the convention.