Green groups launch 'Green Wave 2020' initiative to boost competitive Democratic campaigns

Five major environmental groups will be joining together to pour resources into more than 30 House races and four Senate races to elect “environmental champions” to Congress.

The Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters (LCV), Environmental Defense Fund Action, the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund and the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund are seeking to help Democrats, including many in competitive races, in what’s expected to be a multimillion dollar effort.

They’re also looking to boost presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE in several swing states through the project, called Green Wave 2020.

More than 70 professional organizers will work with the campaigns in 15 states.

“The organizers will work to mobilize environmental group members to volunteer on elections to help the environmental community build a Green Wave that is big and strong enough to turn the tide in Washington D.C.,” a press release announcing the initiative said.

The organizers will mobilize the groups’ members through remote phone and text banking and will promote early and mail-in voting when it’s emphasized by the campaigns.

The groups behind Green Wave 2020 said that the election initiative will not only help elect people who support environmentally-friendly policies, but it will also help the groups build out their organizing infrastructure for future elections.

“The stakes for the environment, for our climate, and for communities suffering the worst consequences of toxic pollution across the nation have never been more stark than in 2020” said Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz in a statement.

“This unprecedented mobilization of our collective membership, including millions of members nationwide, will also help build lasting infrastructure in key states and districts that environmental champions running for office can rely upon for future election cycles,” Cruz added.

This is not the only time that environmentalists have teamed up to promote their cause this cycle.

Earlier this year, LCV, the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Sierra Club launched a campaign called Climate Power 2020 promoting climate issues.