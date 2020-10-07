Donald Trump Jr. urges hunters to vote for his father

Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA' while president recovers from COVID-19 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic requests pardon from Trump: 'Be my hero please' Zaid Jilani discusses Trump's move to cancel racial sensitivity training at federal agencies MORE released a new video on Wednesday encouraging hunters and other outdoorsmen to vote for his father next month.

The president’s son, an avid hunter himself, highlighted moves by the Trump administration to make public lands more accessible for sportsmen.

He also alluded to a bipartisan bill the president signed this year that would devote $900 million annually for conservation programs like securing land for national parks.

“Make sure you recognize what’s actually gone on. Make sure that you realize that Donald Trump has delivered for you,” Trump said in the video posted to Twitter.

A source familiar told The Hill that for now the ad is just on social media.





The Trump administration has made significant moves to expand hunting and fishing access.

It recently opened up or expanded hunting and fishing at nearly 150 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries and has eased restrictions on hunting bear cubs and wolf pups at national preserves in Alaska.

An Interior Department statement from August said that the Trump administration has expanded hunting and fishing over a total of more than 4 million acres.

Some conservationists have opposed these measures, as well as actions taken by the administration to shrink or remove protections from national monuments including the Bears Ears National Monument, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.

The president’s eldest son has frequently touted his own affinity for hunting.

However, he faced scrutiny last year after ProPublica reported that he shot and killed a rare sheep in Mongolia and was retroactively given a hunting permit from the Mongolian government.

A Trump Jr. spokesperson denied accusations of wrongdoing at the time. The Fish and Wildlife Service reviewed the allegations and found “no basis” to investigate.

President Trump is facing a tough reelection fight against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE, trailing Biden in many national polls.