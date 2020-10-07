Biden team weighs climate 'czar': Politico

The Biden campaign is considering appointing a climate czar to oversee its environmental efforts if elected to office, according to reporting from Politico.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE has proposed a sweeping climate plan that ranges from recommitting the U.S. to the Paris climate accord to transitioning the economy to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The effort would require contributions from multiple Cabinet agencies, and the campaign is weighing creating a new position to oversee the transition.

“A climate czar is under serious discussion, but it has not been formally decided,” David Goldwyn, an energy consultant and former Obama administration official, told Politico.

“The thing that is not under debate is the need to have serious White House staff capacity on climate issues," he added. "What is under debate is the most effective way to do that.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to request for comment from The Hill.

Though the campaign has not compiled a list of candidates, names under consideration include former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryMellman: Do debates matter? President Trump faces Herculean task in first debate Trump, Biden have one debate goal: Don't lose MORE and former Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonClintons wish Trumps speedy recovery, hope for safety of White House staff and Secret Service Arizona Mirror editor says changing demographics could shift battleground state in Biden's favor Clinton says debate made her worry 'what the next month is going to be like' MORE adviser John Podesta.

Biden’s climate vision has evolved over the campaign in response to pressure from the left wing of the party to adopt more stringent climate goals.

That included a provision requiring the utility sector to transition to 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

Biden has pegged his climate plan as part of his economic vision, a way to create jobs and aid recovery from the fallout from the coronavirus.

The cross-cutting nature of the plan would call on action from the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy along with related action from the departments of Commerce and Labor.