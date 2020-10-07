Ocasio-Cortez responds to Harris on fracking: It's 'bad actually'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez slams Tulsi Gabbard for amplifying ballot harvesting video Juan Williams: Trump's toxic race card 'The squad' responds to Twitter warning for posts threatening bodily harm MORE (D-N.Y.) weighed in on the issue of fracking during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night, tweeting that fracking is "bad" as the candidates debated environmental issues.

“Fracking is bad, actually,” the New York congresswoman tweeted after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it's safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE (D-Calif.) noted that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE is not seeking to ban the practice.

Fracking is bad, actually — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez serves as a co-chair of the Biden campaign's climate task force.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE has repeatedly falsely claimed that Biden would seek to ban the practice of fracking, particularly in the must-win state of Pennsylvania where it is a major industry. Vice President Pence reiterated the claim in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

Biden, in turn, has emphasized his opposition to fracking bans.

“I am not banning fracking,” the former vice president said in an August campaign appearance in Pennsylvania. “Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

Ocasio-Cortez has frequently criticized mainstream Democratic leaders from the left on environmental and energy issues, and Pence repeatedly attempted to tie Harris to Ocasio-Cortez's signature Green New Deal proposals during the Wednesday night debate.