Greta Thunberg mocks Barrett for not having 'views on climate change'

Greta Thunberg on Thursday called out Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettNotre Dame calendar lists talks by Amy Coney Barrett not disclosed in Senate paperwork: report Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Key moments from Barrett's marathon question-and-answer session MORE for being neutral on climate change.

"To be fair, I don't have any 'views on climate change' either. Just like I don't have any 'views' on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution...But understanding and knowing their existence really makes life in the 21st century so much easier," the 17-year-old environmental activist tweeted Thursday.

To be fair, I don't have any "views on climate change" either. Just like I don't have any "views" on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution...

But understanding and knowing their existence really makes life in the 21st century so much easier. https://t.co/R7oOIyBsHC — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrett stated that she did not have "firm views" on climate change during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday. She instead referred to it as a “contentious matter of public debate.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who is running for vice president on the Democratic ticket, questioned Barrett on her stance during the hearing, asking, "Do you believe that climate change is happening and is threatening the air we breathe and the water we drink?”

“You have asked me a series of questions that are completely uncontroversial ... and then trying to analogize that to elicit an opinion from me that is on a very contentious matter of public debate and I will not do that. I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially one that is politically controversial,” Barrett said.